Police are investigating after two men poured petrol on an Asda carpark and set it alight for cars to drive around.

It happened on Saturday at around 11.55pm at the supermarket in Bletcham Way in Milton Keynes.

Detectives have released images of the men that they would like to speak to in connection with the arson.

The ring of fire melted the tarmac and damaged the car park.

The men could be seen pouring petrol on the tarmac and setting it alight. Credit: TVP

Investigating officer Tyrone Powell said: "I am appealing for anyone who recognises the people in these photos to please come forward."

It happened at a car meet in Milton Keynes Credit: Thames Valley Police

"We are also asking any witnesses or anyone with information or any images or footage of the arson to contact us via 101 or make a report on our website.

"You can send us mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage through the website, too."

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the arson. Credit: Thames Valley Police

