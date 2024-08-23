The RSPCA has reported a rise in cases of dog cruelty across the East of England.

The animal charity reported that summer is their most challenging time of year, and that it receives a report of animal abuse every five minutes.

In Cambridgeshire, they were called to a puppy, who at just a few weeks old had been thrown in a hedge and left to die.

Named Chickadee by rescuers, she is now being cared for at the RSPCA's Block Fen rescue centre in March.

Tammy Jarvis, a vet nurse who treated her, said: "She was really quite smelly when she came in, clearly suffering from an obvious skin condition. "She had generalised dermatitis and we did some skin scrapes on her, which then diagnosed her with demodex, which is a mite that lives in the hair follicle. And since then, she's come on in leaps and bounds."

Overall in the East of England, the number of cases rose 3.26% between 2022 and 2023, with the highest rise in Northamptonshire (11.34%).

Tiny Chickadee is only nine weeks old Credit: ITV NEWS ANGLIA

Someone has already signed up to adopt Chickadee when she is back to full health and ensure she has a loving home.

But many others are not so lucky.

In Bedfordshire, a collie-type dog was found seriously ill with sepsis in Henlow Park.

She had several infected wounds, a broken leg and had been bitten by another dog. Investigators believe that she had been abandoned by her owner rather than pay for her veterinary care. She had to be put down.

In Norfolk, a bulldog had to be put down after being found in Smeeth Lane in Marshland St James with weeping and infected cancerous sores.

A long serving RSPCA worker said it was one of the worst cases he had ever seen.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022.

The figures for the East show:

Bedfordshire : 499 reports in 2023, up from 486 in 2022 (up 2.67%);

Cambridgeshire : 692 reports in 2023; up from 671 in 2022 (up 3.13%);

Essex : 1,446 reports in 2023; up from 1,363 in 2022 (up 6.09%);

H ertfordshire : 670 reports in 2023; down from 700 (down 4.29%);

Norfolk : 755 reports in 2023; down from 777 in 2022 (down 2.83%);

Northamptonshire : 550 reports in 2023; up from 494 in 2022 (up 11.34%);

Suffolk: 608 reports in 2023; up from 564 in 2022 (down 7.80%).

Someone has already promised to give Chickadee a good home when she is back to full health. Credit: ITV ANGLIA

Norfolk and Hertfordshire were the only counties in the East where reports of cruelty to dogs had dropped.

In Norfolk, reports had fallen from a five-year-high of 777 in 2022 to 755 in 2023, while in Hertfordshire, reports were down to 670 from 700 in 2022, also a five-year-high.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: "It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say 'no more.'

"Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year.

"Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most."

Sally Jones, the centre manager at Block Fen, who has been caring for Chickadee, said: "It's really upsetting. But it also makes our job here very difficult.

"A lot of the dogs that we see here have been victims of non-accidental injuries. People are deliberately hurting and harming them.

"It's very difficult to work in a situation that is so emotionally challenging, but it is also difficult to rehabilitate animals who have been deliberately targeted."

Chickadee was only a few weeks old when she was found, and had lost all of her fur. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA said that owners who decided to breed their pet dogs were adding to the problem.

Ms Jones added: "People should think twice before breeding their pets.

"There just aren't the number of homes that that we need for the number of dogs that are in the UK.

"And with the cost of living crisis, large dogs in particular are very expensive, to meet the welfare needs of a dog costs a lot of money and I think that might have contributed to the problem too."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know