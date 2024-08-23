The family of a man who died following a suspected seafront murder have said he was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Charlie Greaves, 25, was found dead at a house in Felixstowe the morning after an alleged assault on the promenade on 11 August.

Police said preliminary results of a post-mortem examination suggested the cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

Officers said Mr Greaves, from Ipswich, would have been out with his dog, a brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier and boxer crossbreed.

His family said: "His pet Princess was a rescue dog that he had acquired about nine months ago and she had brought him a great deal of joy."

They added that Mr Greaves was an affable man who had been with his partner for eight years and loved to go on holiday with his family.

He also doted on his grandparents and would help to care for them.

The statement added: “He had a heart bigger than Ipswich and loved to chat – he would talk to anyone and everyone. He made an impact on the lives of everyone he met.

“He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.”

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Felixstowe on 12 August on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and was then bailed to return to police on 7 October.

Officers are continuing to ask anyone who may have witnessed an altercation or who has any information to contact police.

This includes anyone with CCTV or a video doorbell between Ranelagh Road and Undercliff Road West, or who may have been driving in the area between 8.30pm and 9.20pm with a dash camera.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know