Drivers who took pictures of a crash scene while behind the wheel will receive licence points and a £200 fine, police have warned.

The crash happened in Haverhill in Suffolk on Thursday morning, when a lorry drove over a roundabout.

Police were called to the scene at around 5.25am and caught 18 drivers taking photos and videos of the crashed HGV.

The force said motorists could expect to receive a notice in the post which would result in a fine and six penalty points on their licence.

Officers also witnessed a van drive the wrong way around the roundabout and down a stretch of grass to avoid the closure that was in place.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital for a check-up, but is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

The lorry crashed into the roundabout in Enterprise Way early Thursday morning. Credit: Suffolk Police.

PC Wayne Sturman said: “It was incredibly disappointing to see so many people flouting the law in front of our eyes by taking photos or videos of the collision scene.

“Two of the 18 people were themselves behind the wheel of an HGV, which was particularly thoughtless and negligent of them as professional drivers – especially given the collision involved a lorry, and the damage they can cause.

“Using a phone while driving is dangerous – even more so in this scenario where drivers are likely to be further distracted by the collision scene.

“Those drivers we caught will now pay the penalty both financially and with points on their licence – and if anyone was a new driver who has passed in the last two years, then six points means they will lose their licence.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know