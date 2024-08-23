This story contains reference to suicide. If you need to talk to someone, helpline numbers are available at the bottom of the article.

A family bereaved by suicide who are raising money for injured horse riders say they hope their efforts will help others who find themselves in similar situations.

P rofessional rider Caroline March, from Essex, took her own life earlier this year following a career-ending injury in 2022.

She was left paralysed after a serious fall during a horse-riding event at Burnham Market in Norfolk.

She died in March this year, and explained the decision to take her own life in a letter, published after her death.

H er brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Piggy March, will take part in a 1,100 kilometre bike ride, Cycle4Caroline, in her memory. A team of eight riders, including Caroline's friends and family, will cycle from Scotland to London in November.

Caroline was 31 years old when she died on 23rd March 2024. Credit: Caroline March/Facebook.

Championship-winning rider Piggy March said she felt "very passionate" about the fundraiser, which will raise money for The British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research.

She said: "It's probably our way of grieving, that we really wanted to put as much back into this sport to support the families that this may happen to in the future and give as much back out there as we possibly can."

They will cycle an average of 100 kilometres per day over 11 days.

Tom March said he wanted to "try and achieve something positive" in his sister's memory.

"The idea was really to get together give us something to think about, work towards, be proactive, positive and move forward with our lives and do something which which can help others."

Caroline was a professional event rider who competed in cross-country events. Credit: Libby Law Photography.

In her emotional farewell letter, Ms March wrote about how she hoped there would be a cure for spinal cord injuries (SCI) one day.

"There is a lot of new treatments for SCI and the developments are exciting. For anyone else's sake I hope it continues so my projected future isn't the same for everyone," she wrote.

"Fingers crossed a broken back can soon be treated as a broken arm."

Spinal Research is one of two charities chosen for the fundraiser in Ms March's memory.

Charity chair Tara Stewart said: "We're now at the stage where we now know how to fix it, but what we don't have is the money to take those therapies from where they've been discovered in the lab and in research and bring them through that very extensive process of trials and tribulations to get to people like myself."

The other charity, The British Eventing Support Trust, helps to support injured riders.

One of Caroline's closest friends and fellow rider, Holly Woodhead, said Caroline "would 100% be behind us".

"She'd be telling us to get on the bike and pedal and even to go faster. And none of us would have been able to keep up with her.

"And yet she'd be unbelievably proud and grateful that we're doing it for such an amazing cause."

If you have been affected by issues in this article and need help, support is available:

CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat. It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP) . Call 0800 585858 (daily, 5pm to midnight).

Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues. It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. Call 0300 123 3393 or email info@mind.org.uk

Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline) or email jo@samaritans.org

YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals. It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need when they need it. Visit youngminds.org.uk

