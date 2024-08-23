An investigation has launched after a man was found dead in the Northampton town centre.

A member of the public called police after seeing a body in St Giles Square, just before 5am on Friday.

The road was closed and was expected to remain so while police officers continued the investigation.

Northamptonshire Police asked members of the public to avoid the area, as there will be no access to St Giles Square from St Giles Street, Derngate or Wood Hill junctions.

A spokeswoman said: "We are currently dealing with the unexplained death of a man in St Giles Square, Northampton, which was reported to us just before 5am this morning.

"The road is closed while we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and we will issue an update as and when we are able.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for the time being."

