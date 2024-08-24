Play Brightcove video

Rail passengers are facing disruption after a fire at a factory in Attleborough, Norfolk, involving gas cylinders and chemicals.

Greater Anglia services in the area were halted this morning disrupting travel for football fans heading to see Norwich take on Sheffield United at Carrow Road.

Firefighters and the police have been at the scene near Maurice Gaymer Road warning people in the area to keep doors and windows closed and advising train operators not to run services past the fire.

Greater Anglia issued a statement on its website saying the factory’s hazardous contents meant “services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised".

Buses have been replacing trains between Ely and Norwich.

One traveller, Daniel, praised the company on X saying: “Outstanding customer service at Ely train station this morning after a fire at Attleborough delayed all trains to Norwich. Advising to go to Stowmarket then to Norwich for this afternoons big game.”

Shortly before midday the rail company said the fire had been put out and it was reinstating services between Norwich and Stansted Airport, but warned cancellations and alterations could continue due to train and crew displacements.

