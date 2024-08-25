Watch fearless centenarian jump into record books as Britain's oldest skydiver

Play Brightcove video

Skydive pictures provided by Goldster

A 102-year-old woman has become Britain's oldest parachutist after skydiving from 7,000ft over Suffolk.

Fearless centenarian Manette Baillie from Benhall in Suffolk completed the jump at Beccles Airfield to celebrate her birthday.

It was Ms Baillie's ﬁrst parachute jump and it is believed she will now enter the record books as Britain’s oldest parachutist.

The record was previously held by Verdun Hayes in May 2017, aged 101 years and 38 days.

Ms Baillie served in the Woman’s Royal Naval Service (WRENS) during the Second World War and was once married to a paratrooper.

She is no stranger to adventure - on her 100th birthday she drove round Silverstone in a Ferrari at 130mph.

Manette Bailey, 102, prepares to jump out of a plane at 7,000ft. Credit: Goldster

Ms Baillie originally planned to hold a small party to celebrate her birthday, until she heard about a friend’s father who skydived aged 85.

“He said, as soon as he landed that he’d like to do it again," said Ms Baillie. "Well, that persuaded me… If an 85-year-old man can do it, so can I”.

She also wanted to raise funds for her Village Social Club, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and East Anglia Air Ambulance.

She said: “The Air Ambulance is close to my heart because a helicopter saved my son’s life on the Isle of Wight after a diving accident in 1969.

"It was then that I understood the crucial work these teams carry out and began supporting our local, East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Even now, every Saturday, I hold a Coffee Morning at my cottage with everyone chipping in to donate money.”

She chose the Motor Neurone Disease Association because her great niece has the condition.

Manette has set up a Just Giving page with a target of £30,000 and she has so far raised just under £10,000.

Manette Bailey, 102, landing at Beccles Airfield. Credit: Goldster

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know