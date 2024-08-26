Motorcyclist killed in crash with ambulance on 999 call

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with an ambulance that was responding to a 999 call in Northampton.

A man in his 40s was killed in the collision in Mereway at about 7.25am on Sunday 25th August.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service said their driver was responding to an emergency call when the crash with a blue Suzuki motorbike happened.

Keeley Sheldon, from East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “One of our emergency ambulances responding to a 999 incident was involved in a road traffic collision with a motorcycle in Mereway, Northampton.

“Tragically, the motorcyclist died on scene. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this very difficult time, and we offer our sincere condolences.

“Our thoughts are also with all who responded to this distressing incident.

“The collision is being investigated by the police and we are cooperating with them fully. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

Detectives are urging any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Witnesses can email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The crash between an ambulance and motorbike happened in Mereway, Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

