The family of an airman who died on the A1 in Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to their "smart and generous" son, partner and father.

Senior Aircraftsman Shaun Thomas died on 8 August after he was struck by a vehicle near the entrance to RAF Wittering.

In a statement, his family said he was "handsome, funny, smart and generous," adding he had "lots of ambitions, football being one of them."

They added that he was a huge Manchester United supporter and loved travelling, cooking, playing Fifa, listening to music and spending time with his friends and family.

The statement added: " He was known as the 'class clown' or as his sister would say, 'another Jim Carrey'. He loved playing pranks on others, and he never took life too seriously.

"He was the joy and soul of the party, and as a family we are absolutely heartbroken to have lost someone as special as Shaun.

"There will never be another Shaun Thomas - he was 1 in a million."

His family said he was a great friend, partner, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.

Cambridgeshire police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to contact them via their website.

