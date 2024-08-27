Police have recovered a man's body from a city river.

Norfolk Police officers were called to near Oak Street, Norwich, on Sunday at 6.07pm.

Searches were carried out alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the body of a man in his 70s was found.

A spokesperson said his death was not being treated as suspicious, but officers were working to establish the circumstances.

A police cordon that was in place at the scene - a short walk from Wensum Park - has been removed.

The man's death follows a series of water-related deaths in the region in recent weeks.

Last week, the body of a man in his 30s was found in the River Wensum at Costessey near Norwich.

In the previous week a man in his 70s died at Brancaster on the north Norfolk coast, as well as a man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Wroxham Broad, after he went missing.

In Cherry Hinton near Cambridge, a teenager died after being seen in difficulty while swimming in a lake, while another teenager - kayaker Cory Chilvers - died three days after capsizing near Wiggenhall St Germans in west Norfolk on 28 July.

Mr Chilvers' mother spoke to ITV News Anglia last week as she warned others of the hidden dangers of water.

