People living in the area a missing man was last seen have been asked to check unlocked sheds and outbuildings, a week on from his disappearance.

Manuel Pereira, 62, left his home in Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in the early hours of Monday, 19 August.

Police want those in the area to review doorbell and dashcam footage.

Supt Craig Miller said: “Now that a week has passed since Manuel went missing we are asking the public to again check their devices.

“We continue to carry out extensive searches in the area around Manuel’s home, we have delivered around 2,000 leaflets in English and Portuguese, examined CCTV footage, investigated reported sightings and carried out house-to-house inquiries.

“Although we still have no confirmed sightings, as a result of our inquiries we do believe he left his house at around 4.15am on Monday and are particularly keen that anyone who was driving in the area around that time checks their dashcams.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

