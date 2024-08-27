A virus that can impact sheep and cows has been detected at a farm in Norfolk - the first case this summer.

Bluetongue - which is not dangerous to humans but could affect livestock - has been found in a sheep near Haddiscoe in South Norfolk.

It is the first animal in England to show symptoms of the virus this season, the UK's Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer confirmed.

Also called BTV3, the virus can reduce milk yield for some animals, and can be fatal - although some animals have no symptoms.

It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected livestock are safe to eat and drink.

The virus is mainly transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer, llamas and alpacas.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency is restricting the movement of animals and their products within 20km of the affected farm.

It is also investigating whether the virus is circulating in the UK. Cases are already rising in northern Europe.

Warmer weather and midge activity means the virus can spread easily.

UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Ele Brown said farmers should check their animals frequently and report any suspicions to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Free testing is available for animals moving from and to the highest risk counties.

