An ambulance on a 999 call had its windscreen smashed by an unknown object thrown from a bridge over a dual carriageway.

Essex Police said the windscreen was shattered but the crew were unhurt in the incident on the A120 near Stansted.

It happened at around 3.30pm on 21 August, with the driver reporting that an unknown object was thrown from the B1256 bridge at the Dunmow West turn-off.

The ambulance was on an emergency response at the time, and £500 worth of damage was caused to the vehicle.

Det Con Clair Ward, of Braintree CID, said: “Throwing objects from a bridge is both reckless and dangerous and we are treating this incident as criminal damage to a vehicle endangering life.

“Thankfully, the crew weren’t harmed, but the consequences could have been very serious."

She described the offence as "completely unacceptable" and asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

