Do your children need empathy lessons? ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes put the question to parents.

One term of empathy lessons in schools could lead to positive changes in behaviour, a study suggests.

Data was gathered from 900 pupils, in six countries including the UK, who completed a video-led course developed by Empathy Studios.

The firm, founded by former science teacher Ed Kirwan, created the programme, which aims to increase empathy in students aged five to 18.

Youngsters are shown thought-provoking films, then engage in around 30 minutes of activities and discussions about the issues raised.

Analysis, supported by Cambridge University’s Faculty of Education, indicated a positive impact on students’ behaviour and emotional literacy within 10 weeks.

Teachers rated students’ empathy, behaviour and other characteristics on a scale of one to 10 before the programme began, and five and 10 weeks later.

The average empathy score rose from 5.55 to 7, while average behaviour scores increased from 6.52 to 7.89.

Dr Helen Demetriou, a specialist in empathy education at Cambridge University, said: “The findings show that a fairly simple, film-based programme can raise pupils’ empathy levels, enhancing their understanding of themselves, others, and global issues.

“That supports a more complete learning experience, developing social and emotional skills that we know contribute to improved behaviour and more engaged learning.”

Empathy Studios defines empathy as the “skill to understand others and the ability to create space for someone to reveal their authentic self while reserving judgment”.

Mr Kirwan said: “The programme’s success lies in teaching students to celebrate difference, which changes their wellbeing and behaviour.

“There’s never an excuse for poor behaviour, but often a reason, which greater mutual understanding can potentially address.

“I think the social unrest we have seen in Britain this summer shows how urgently we need more empathy across society.

“It won’t solve everything, but it is the foundation for solutions, and it starts with education.”

