The owner of a stately home where Oasis performed iconic gigs has invited the newly re-united band back for a 30th anniversary concert.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced their reunion tour on Tuesday, with concerts planned across the UK and Ireland next summer.

The band performed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire to 250,000 people in August 1996 and the owner of the house says he is keen for the brothers to return.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Henry Lytton-Cobbold joked: "A bunch of Wembleys rather than a couple of Knebworths?

"Fine with that. Wembley's a good warm up venue for a 30th Anniversary Knebworth '26."

Oasis band members share a playful hug before Knebworth gig Credit: PA

Speaking to BBC Three Counties, Mr Lytton-Cobbold said he was optimistic about the anniversary gig, but added that Liam and Noel Gallagher would "just need to stay friends for more than a year."

The Knebworth '96 concerts were made into a documentary film in 2021 and a year later Liam Gallagher returned for two concerts.

Play Brightcove video

From the archives: A look back at when Oasis played Knebworth

Mr Lytton-Cobbold said: "When you look back at '96, coming from playing pubs to two years later playing the biggest venue, it's unprecedented that sort of rise.

"Ask anybody, would they like to see Oasis back at Knebworth in 2026 - I defy you to find somebody who'd say no.

"Let's look at these events next year as a big warm up for the 30th anniversary concert at Knebworth."

Knebworth has been used as a music venue since the 1970s and has hosted Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Led Zeppelin and more.

After visiting Hertfordshire before his Knebworth concerts in 2022, Liam Gallagher tweeted: "Oh and the new MnS in Stevenage is outrageously good."

The Marks and Spencer superstore opened earlier that year - so if Knebworth does not tempt him back, perhaps the Stevenage shop will.

Tickets for the Oasis reunion concerts are expected to "absolutely dwarf Taylor Swift", music journalist Kevin McManus said.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know