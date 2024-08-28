A man who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Josh Greally, 28, launched the object at the Clacton MP while he was making a speech from the open top deck of his battle bus in Barnsley town centre on 11 June.

Barnsley Magistrates' Court heard Greally then reached into a bin and took out another object, which he also threw towards the bus.

Neither of the objects hit Mr Farage, who was elected MP for Clacton in the July General Election.

Greally, who wore a black face mask throughout the hearing, pleaded guilty to a public order offence and was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

District Judge James Gould said the offence was serious enough to merit a jail term, but there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He told the defendant: “Politicians know they will face robust opposition, but that must never spill over into violence or intimidation.

“That is not the pursuit of free speech, it is an attempt to silence voices of opposition.”

In mitigation, the court heard Greally, who has no previous convictions, had attended protests before but “this seems to be the first time he has stepped over the line”.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £85 court costs and a surcharge of £154.

