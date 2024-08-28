A 16-year-old boy has died after he was involved in a crash with a minibus on a major motorway.

Isaac Nockels was the front-seat passenger of a black Peugeot 107 on the A1(M) when it crashed near junction 14 of the southbound carriageway at Alconbury Hill, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.

The car was in a collision with a white Ford Transit 350 Leader minibus at around 4.30pm, with the road closed for several hours as a result.

Mr Nockels, of Hillsborough, Sheffield, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and died on Sunday.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 49-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, as well as seven people in the minibus.

The driver of the minibus, a 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has been released on bail until November.

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, or who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to contact us.

“Many people stopped to help but have not yet provided statements, therefore I would also like to appeal for them to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote incident 359 of 24 August.

