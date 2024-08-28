A motorcyclist who crashed with an ambulance has died in hospital, nearly six weeks on from the collision.

The man in his 50s was riding a white Triumph Tiger on the B1108 towards Watton between Thetford and Dereham, Norfolk, on 14 July.

He was involved in a crash with an ambulance travelling in the opposite direction towards the junction with the A1065 in Hilborough at 9.35am.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries and died on Friday, said police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police and quote reference NC-14072024-119.

