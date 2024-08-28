A man has died after being hit by a car while walking in a seaside town.

The white Tesla Model 3 collided with the pedestrian on South Beach parade in Great Yarmouth at about 9.45pm on Tuesday, said Norfolk Police.

The road was closed as emergency services worked at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Tesla, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

The road reopened at around 2.40am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police using reference 27082024-549.

