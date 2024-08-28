Play Brightcove video

A teenage boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a disused factory in Suffolk.

Firefighters spent hours tackling the blaze at the former Delphi Diesel Systems building on Newton Road in Sudbury on Tuesday 28 May.

At the height of the fire, teams from eight different stations were involved in trying to put out the flames, including firefighters from across the border in Essex.

Drone footage from the time of the blaze shows the extent of the damage at the building, with smoke seen billowing into the sky.

In the footage, f irefighters can be seen aiming water jets into the windows to try to control the flames.

The former Delhi Diesel Systems site closed in 2020.

The US-owned company made diesel fuel injectors and filters for commercial vehicles and employed around 500 people when its closure was announced in 2017. Manufacturing moved to Romania where labour was cheaper.

The teenager will appear at Ipswich Youth Court.

