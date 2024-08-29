A man who broke his girlfriend's jaw in two places during what police have described as an "horrific assault" has been jailed.

David Kilborn, 34, from Northampton, invited his partner over for drinks at his home in January this year, but not long after she arrived he launched a brutal attack on her.

During the assault, he punched and kicked her multiple times in the face, causing her to drift in and out of consciousness.

Following the attack, Kilborn told the woman that she could not go to hospital “looking like that” and that she was not to leave the property unless he said so.

However, two days later on 25 January, the woman managed to contact a friend who helped her escape as Kilborn took a shower.

Doctors told her she had broken her jaw in two places and would have to have a metal plate and screws put in.

She also suffered a black eye, as well as damage to her nose, bruising to her throat, and ribcage pain.

While she was in hospital, Kilborn sent her text messages telling her he wanted to marry her. She reported him to the police instead.

Kilborn was charged and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was jailed for three years and four months.

During the sentencing the survivor had a victim personal statement read out, in which she wrote: “The injury to my jaw has been the most painful experience of my life, it has caused me to have days where I could not eat at all.

"I find it difficult to laugh, smile and talk because the screws rub the inside of my cheeks causing me more pain.”

Det Con Iona Channer said: “This was an absolutely horrific assault which has left the survivor in this case suffering with ongoing pain, both physically and mentally.

“I want to commend her for the courage she has shown, not only to walk away from this relationship but to report it to us and support our investigation.

"Because of her bravery, a domestic abuser has been sent to prison and is unable to hurt anyone else.

"She should be proud of that and I hope the conclusion of this case allows her to move forward and continue with her recovery onto happier times.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to put more people like David Kilborn behind bars.”

