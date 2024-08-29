Police have warned festival-goers they will be searched for drugs before entering the Sundown Festival in Norwich which starts on Friday.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Norfolk Showground over the weekend.

Singer Tom Grennan is headlining on Saturday and hip-hop group D-Block Europe is the main act on Sunday.

Norfolk Police have warned festival-goers that either taking or selling drugs could have "catastrophic" outcomes.

They say people will be searched at the entrance and surrender bins will be provided to dispose of prohibited items.

Supt Kris Barnard, from Norfolk Police, said: “Sundown is a great event for music lovers and we want everyone to enjoy it safely this summer.

“As always we would share some simple safety and security advice around planning ahead when you travel to the site, not bringing any valuables, and being mindful when drinking alcohol.

“Please do stay aware, stick with your friends, and look out for each other.

“Be reminded that no drugs are safe to use and the consequences of either selling or consuming can be catastrophic in terms of health outcomes and arrest/conviction.

“No doubt the majority of music lovers will enjoy the event responsibly and have a great time but if something doesn't look right or you do have any concerns please speak to event stewards or officers who will be happy to help.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know