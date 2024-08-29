A husband who was jailed for life for plotting to murder his shopkeeper wife more than 40 years ago has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Carol Morgan was killed in a "frenzied attack" in August 1981 at her shop in Bedfordshire.

Her husband Allen Morgan, 74, was found guilty of conspiring to murder Mrs Morgan at Luton Crown Court in June and was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 22 years.

L awyers confirmed to ITV News Anglia on Thursday that an appeal against his conviction had been lodged in the Court of Appeal.

His third wife, Margaret Morgan, 75, with whom Mr Morgan had been having an affair at the time, was cleared of conspiracy to murder.

They had both denied the charges.

Allen Morgan seen here attending the court case, was found guilty of plotting to murder his second wife Carol Morgan (inset) Credit: Credit: ITV News Anglia/Bedfordshire Police

Carol Morgan was 36 when she was found dead at her store in Linslade, on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, after a brutal attack.

Officers believe it may have been carried out with an axe, heavy knife or machete.

Her murder remained unsolved for several decades, despite multiple arrests being made.

In 2018, the cold case was reopened by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

Carol Morgan's store in Linslade in Bedfordshire where she was found dead in 1981. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Allen and Margaret Morgan were arrested in 2023 while living in Brighton.

During the trial, which lasted more than nine weeks, the prosecutor Pavlos Panayi KC told the jury the couple had been having an affair for more than a year when Carol Morgan died.

Carol Morgan's killer has never been identified.

