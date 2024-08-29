A yachtsman rescued in heavy seas has praised a police marine unit for coming to his aid, saying: "I feel like my life has been saved."

Roy Harris and his partner Caroline Wilson were sailing back to the River Crouch from Kent on Sunday when a storm whipped up unexpectedly off the coast of Clacton.

With his yacht, the Samphire, damaged and taking on water, Mr Harris radioed for help to alert nearby boats and emergency services.

The Samphire was taking on water and its jib sheet was torn when Mr Harris radioed for help Credit: Essex Police

Sgt Alex Southgate, PC John Perry and special constable Scott Mccabe were nearby when they picked up the distress call and found the 40ft yacht near the Gunfleet Sands windfarm, four miles off Clacton.

“When Alex leapt onto the boat and said ‘You’re safe now’ it was such a comfort. I had been scared for my life," said Mr Harris

“The Essex Police Marine Unit turned up out of the blue – I wasn’t expecting them at all.

“The officers should be recognised for their bravery – they don’t just nick criminals, they save people’s lives.

“I can’t express my gratitude and appreciation enough. I feel like my life has been saved.”

The Essex Police rib Sentinel near Gunfleet Sands on the day of the rescue Credit: Essex Police

“The Essex Police Marine Unit’s top priority is to keep members of our marine communities safe on land and water and a key part of our role is search and rescue," said Sgt Southgate.

“Thankfully, we were out on Operation Wave-Breaker patrols in the area that day and were able to locate Mr Harris and his partner in time.”

Operation Wave-Breaker runs from April to September each year and tackles anti-social behaviour and promotes water safety.

