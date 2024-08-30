Two men have been jailed after police officers stopped a car with bin bags stuffed with cannabis plants.

Aleksander Gjoni, 25, and Nikolin Marku, 31, both admitted production of a Class B drug and being concerned in the supply of cannabis when they appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Marku, of Victoria Road in London, was jailed for three years, while Gjoni, of Vicars Bridge Close, Wembley, was handed a nine-month sentence.

Police began investigating after stopping a vehicle in Dunlop Road in Ipswich, and finding information that linked Gjoni, a passenger, with a property in Cullingham Road.

Aleksander Gjon, left, and Nikolin Marku were both jailed after admitting drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court. Credit: Suffolk Police

When they went to the address, officers then saw another man go inside before emerging to place bin bags into the back of a car, which were later found to contain cannabis plants.

The driver, Marku, was arrested.

A search of the property in Cullingham Road resulted in the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site with Gjoni arrested at the property.

The arrests and investigation were led by Suffolk Police's Sentinel team. They work across the south, west and east of the county to patrol the road network and disrupt serious and organised criminals.

Cannabis plants found inside the property in Cullingham Road in Ipswich. Credit: Suffolk Police

