A family has paid tribute to a "selfless" and "inspirational" mother who died in a crash between a lorry and a car

The incident happened shortly before 4 pm on 13 August, on the A132 Burnham Road in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, 66-year-old Janet Susan Finch from Hullbridge near Rochford was pronounced dead at the scene, and two children in the car were injured.

Essex Police said detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In a heartfelt tribute, Ms Finch's family described her as "a truly remarkable, strong, independent soul".

“Janet was a kind person who lived her life selflessly, putting the needs of others before her own," they said, in a statement released through Essex Police.

"She was a loving, caring partner, a solid, inspirational mother, and a gentle nurturing grandmother."

“Janet loved all her family including her brother, nieces and nephews.”

They said she left behind a "vast community of friends who she loved and who loved her".

"You were taken from us all far too early, yet your memory will live on in us all for years to come. Rest in peace, Mum."

A 41-year-old man, who was driving the lorry, was arrested and released under investigation while Essex Police continue their inquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward with information.

