Grandfather David Dosa, who was stabbed to death in Luton, 'always happy to help people'
The family of a grandfather who was stabbed to death outside his home have paid tribute to him as a man who would "always be happy to help people".
David Dosa, 53, of Farley Court in Luton, was stabbed in the afternoon of Thursday 15 August.
His family said: “He was a man who would go out of his way and would always be happy to help people.
“Our dad leaves behind two grandchildren that he loved.
“He loved music and fishing and always enjoyed cooking.
“[He] always took us out exploring and to see new places when we were younger.”
Yasar Hussain, 27, of Aylesbury, has been charged with Mr Dosa's murder and possession of a bladed article.
