The family of a grandfather who was stabbed to death outside his home have paid tribute to him as a man who would "always be happy to help people".

David Dosa, 53, of Farley Court in Luton, was stabbed in the afternoon of Thursday 15 August.

His family said: “He was a man who would go out of his way and would always be happy to help people.

“Our dad leaves behind two grandchildren that he loved.

Police set up a cordon as they investigated the crime scene. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

“He loved music and fishing and always enjoyed cooking.

“[He] always took us out exploring and to see new places when we were younger.”

Yasar Hussain, 27, of Aylesbury, has been charged with Mr Dosa's murder and possession of a bladed article.

