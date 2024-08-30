A livestock market has cancelled its sheep sale following a rise in cases of bluetongue.

The virus - which is not dangerous to humans but could affect livestock - has now been confirmed in four sheep: at a farm in Haddiscoe in Norfolk, and farms near Lowestoft in Suffolk, and west Norwich.

As a result a temporary control zone (TCZ) has been extended stretching from near Southwold in Suffolk, across to Diss and up to Dereham and Watton in Norfolk, which restricts movements of susceptible animals.

It means Norwich Livestock Market has had to cancel its sheep sale at Hall Road on Saturday, but the cattle sale which is not affected by the restrictions will still go ahead.

What is bluetongue, how does it spread and why are farmers worried?

The temporary bluetongue control zone (highlighted in blue) affecting parts of Norfolk and Suffolk Credit: Animal and Plant Health Agency

The spring and summer are seen as the more active seasons for bluetongue because of the prevalence of midges, which spread the virus.

Norwich Livestock Market chairman Stephen Lutkin told ITV News Anglia that it is believed infected midges came over from Europe two and a half weeks ago.

"The majority of the sheep buyers are outside of the restricted area and in the clean zone- so if they come into Norwich they are not allowed to buy anything - that's why the sale can't go ahead," he added.

Bluetongue does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected livestock are safe to eat and drink.

