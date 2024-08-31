A bluetongue control zone has been escalated to across the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk as farmers are warned to "act urgently now" to stop the disease spreading even further.

Bluetongue - which affects livestock but is not dangerous to animals- has now been confirmed at five premises according to The Department for Food and Rural Affairs . (DEFRA)

It follows the first case this summer on a sheep at a farm in Haddiscoe in Norfolk.

The new restriction zone replaces the original Temporary Control Zone that had previously been in place.

It means that all livestock farmers in Norfolk and Suffolk will need to follow strict restrictions on animal and germinal product movements.

What is bluetongue, how does it spread and why are farmers worried?

DEFRA have confirmed that five premises in Norfolk and Suffolk have been affected. Credit: PA

The spring and summer are seen as the more active seasons for bluetongue because of the prevalence of midges, which spread the virus.

DEFRA said surveillance is underway to understand if the virus is currently circulating elsewhere but that "given the current temperatures and midge activity, which spread the disease, there is a high risk of onward spread."

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said "Following an increased number of bluetongue cases, we have declared a restricted zone across Suffolk and Norfolk.

"This means all keepers in these regions must urgently act now to both prevent the disease spreading to their herds and any further.

"Farmers are urged not to move animals within the zone unless it is absolutely necessary.

"We have not taken this action lightly and we are clear that farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA immediately."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know