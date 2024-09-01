Luton firefighters warn lives could be at risk because of motorists poor parking
Firefighters are warning that lives could be put at risk because of thoughtless motorists.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about poor parking following a number of recent incidents in Luton.
The service says that fire engines on a call-out have struggled to pass through streets where vehicles have been parked down both sides of a narrow road or on double yellow lines.
In one case, posted on the Luton Community Fire Station Facebook page, it said that "several cars were illegally / poorly parked which slowed our approach.
"Thankfully the incident was not serious on this occasion however that may not be the case in the future."
As a result, firefighters are urging motorists to be more considerate when parking.
Station Commander, Rob Davis said: "While recent incidents have not been serious, another occasion that may not be the case and it could mean the difference between life and death."
"Whilst our fire engines are getting more compact, our plea is to not park inconsiderately as it not only causes unnecessary obstructions and frustrations to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls."
Firefighters have named a number of rods in Luton where emergency services have struggled to get to an incident, including:
Copenhagen Close, Marsh Farm.
Selbourne road
Connaught Road
Chatsworth Road
Milton Road
Talbot Road
Ridgeway Road
Reginald Street
Frederick Street
Highbury Road
Third Avenue
Fourth Avenue
Hazelbury Crescent
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know