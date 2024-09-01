Firefighters are warning that lives could be put at risk because of thoughtless motorists.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about poor parking following a number of recent incidents in Luton.

The service says that fire engines on a call-out have struggled to pass through streets where vehicles have been parked down both sides of a narrow road or on double yellow lines.

In one case, posted on the Luton Community Fire Station Facebook page, it said that "several cars were illegally / poorly parked which slowed our approach.

"Thankfully the incident was not serious on this occasion however that may not be the case in the future."

Fire crews trying to squeeze through a gap because of inconsiderate parking Credit: ITV News Anglia

As a result, firefighters are urging motorists to be more considerate when parking.

Station Commander, Rob Davis said: "While recent incidents have not been serious, another occasion that may not be the case and it could mean the difference between life and death."

"Whilst our fire engines are getting more compact, our plea is to not park inconsiderately as it not only causes unnecessary obstructions and frustrations to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls."

Firefighters have named a number of rods in Luton where emergency services have struggled to get to an incident, including:

Copenhagen Close, Marsh Farm.

Selbourne road

Connaught Road

Chatsworth Road

Milton Road

Talbot Road

Ridgeway Road

Reginald Street

Frederick Street

Highbury Road

Third Avenue

Fourth Avenue

Hazelbury Crescent

