A childminder has pleaded guilty to intending to stir up racial hatred with a tweet calling for attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers.

Lucy Connolly, 41, who is married to West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, where she admitted the charge.

The post came on the day three girls, Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, were killed at a holiday club in Southport.

Connolly, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, posted on X, saying: "Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care...

"I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure.

"If that makes me racist, so be it."

Connolly, who was remanded in custody, will be sentenced on 17 October.

Lucy Connolly posted on X following the deaths of three girls at a holiday club in Southport.

Connolly entered her guilty plea via a video-link to HMP Peterborough.

Wearing a flower-patterned short-sleeved dress, Connolly spoke only to enter her plea and confirm that she could hear the judge during a hearing lasting seven minutes.

The prime minister warned social media companies over misinformation spread online about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, including false information about his name, and claims that he was an asylum seeker.

Mrs Connolly later apologised for her comments, which she said she subsequently realised had been based on "false and malicious" information.

She wrote: "In a moment of outrage and emotion, I posted words that I realise were wrong in every way.

"I am someone who cares enormously about children, and the similarity between those beautiful children who were so brutally attacked and my own daughter overwhelmed me with horror but I should not have expressed that horror in the way that I did.

"This has been a valuable lesson for me, in realising how wrong and inaccurate things appearing on social media can be, and I will never ever react in this way again."

Adjourning Connolly’s case for sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told her the ordering of pre-sentence reports was no indication of the likely sentence.

The judge said the case was being transferred to Birmingham to avoid any potential appearance of bias given Connolly’s husband held a political post in the local area.

Judge Lucking told Connolly: “Sentencing will entirely be a matter for the judge on the next occasion but it’s likely to be a substantial custodial sentence.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

In August, Tyler Kay, a father-of-three, was jailed for 38 months for stirring up racial hatred, also using social media to call for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight.

