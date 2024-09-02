A council has admitted its guilt in the deaths of three people who were killed by buses on its guided busway.

Cambridgeshire County Council said on Monday it intended to plead guilty to two charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act over the deaths of Jennifer Taylor, Steve Moir and Kathleen Pitts on the Cambridgeshire Guided Busway between 2015 and 2021.

The charges were brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in 2023, following an investigation.

Dr Stephen Moir, CCC's chief executive, said the authority had "a duty and responsibility to uphold the highest standards of health and safety at work".

"We fully recognise and accept that during the historic operation of the guided busway, when these incidents occurred, that we fell far short of meeting these standards.

"For that, we are truly sorry.

"With that clear understanding and acceptance, we are therefore taking an important and responsible decision, today, to plead guilty to the two offences which the HSE are prosecuting the council for. In doing so, we fully acknowledge the serious historic failings on the part of the county council, which we are now addressing.

Jennifer Taylor, Kathleen Pitts and Steve Moir all died in incidents on the guided busway. Credit: Family photos

Jennifer Taylor, 81, died when she was hit by a bus as she crossed the busway on foot at Fen Drayton on 17 November 2015.

Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus.

Kathleen Pitts, 52, who was on foot, died after being hit by a bus on 26 October 2021.

After her death, a 30mph speed limit was put in place on the city-bound track from Long Road Bridge to Hills Road Bridge.

Dr Moir added: "The safety of people accessing the Guided Busway is of paramount importance to the County Council and to the bus operators that use our infrastructure. We have ensured and we will continue to ensure that the lessons learned from these historic failures are addressed properly.

"We will further ensure that the current and future management of the guided busway is regularly reviewed, updated and that the necessary assurances are in place to enable us to provide this important, accessible and safe public transport system to the people of Cambridgeshire."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know