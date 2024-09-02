A 66-year-old man accused of the kidnap and murder of a teenage girl almost 25 years ago has appeared in court.

Victoria Hall, 17, was last seen alive after a night out with a friend on 19 September 1999 in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe in Suffolk.

In May this year, Steve Wright, formerly of London Road in Ipswich, was charged with Victoria's murder and the attempted kidnapping of another woman the night before.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Crown on Monday, where the case was adjourned until 24 September.

Victoria had been out partying with a friend at Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, until around 1am.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill in Undercliff Road West, and walked back to Trimley St Mary.

They parted at around 2.20am, where Victoria was just yards away from her home.

When Victoria's parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned home, they called the police.

Five days later, on 24 September, her body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

Twenty years later, in September 2019, Suffolk Police revealed it was reinvestigating the case.

Steve Wright is also accused of attempted kidnap, after a 22-year-old woman reported a man approached her and followed her in the early hours of 18 September, 1999, in High Road East, Felixstowe.

