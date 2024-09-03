Play Brightcove video

This video of the arrest was released by Thames Valley Police Roads Policing

A motorcyclist has been disqualified after being caught doing 127mph and chased down by police.

Ricky Catchpole, 33, from Bedford, was riding his Yamaha R1 without a number plate on the A5 in Milton Keynes when police recorded him travelling at 127mph.

When officers tried to stop him, he made off at excessive speed. Police chased him for about five minutes before he fell off the bike when trying to take a tight corner.

Catchpole was convicted and given a month's driving ban, and ordered to pay a fine and costs of more than £5,000.

Thames Valley Police said the penalties would have been less severe if he had stopped for officers and accepted a speeding ticket.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing tweeted: "Speeding is one of the #Fatal4 offences that [roads policing] officers prioritise, as these offences are statistically the most common contributor to deaths on our roads.

"We have already attended several fatal collisions on the A5 this year, which is why much activity takes place on this road.

"Unfortunately, the rider in this case had learned a hard lesson about the consequences of riding at such a speed and then trying to flee the police - that we will certainly prosecute you and that the judge will take an extremely dim view and punish you accordingly."

