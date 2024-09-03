Family members are appealing for help to find a "sensitive and loving" man who has been missing for 10 days.

Martyn Richardson was last seen in Bocking, near Braintree in Essex, at around 8.30pm on Saturday 24 August. CCTV showed he had been in Church Street.

He was reported missing when he did not return home the next day.

He had a blue bike with him, but that was found on last Tuesday in fields near the River Blackwater, to the east of Church Lane.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a long-sleeved top underneath with a stripe down the arms, black fleece shorts, and black shoes.

CCTV of Martyn Richardson Credit: Essex Police

Police have been studying CCTV and searching for him on land and in water.

Martyn’s grandmother Mary said: “Martyn is a dearly loved member of our family and we just want him back home.

“He is a sensitive and loving boy who would help anyone if he could.

“We are desperate for any news of Martyn’s whereabouts or information that can help the police find out where he is.

“Martyn, if you can see this, please get in touch with us or the police. We love you and just want you home safe.”

Underwater search for Martyn Richardson Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

Speaking at the weekend, Det Supt Scott Egerton said that "with every day that passes our concerns for him grow".

He added: “Specialist search officers have been carrying out painstaking search activity in the fields and the river around where he was last seen.

“We remain open-minded about what’s happened to Martyn and our aim is still to bring him home safely.”

