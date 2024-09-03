The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Suffolk have paid tribute to "a beautiful person with a wonderful heart."

Stephen McKie, 58, of Ditchingham, Suffolk died when the black Yamaha motorcycle he was riding collided with a white Ford transit at 3.30pm on Monday 12 August.

Officers were called to the junction of the A145 and Cucumber Lane in Beccles. Mr McKie sadly died of his injuries he sustained.

His family have now paid tribute to the "kindest, funniest, most wonderful human being."

In a statement, Mr McKie's daugter, Nikita, said he was a "loving dad to Nikita & Father In Law to Jamie.

"A passion that dad had throughout his life was motorbiking, he loved his motorbikes. We take comfort knowing that although he left us too soon it was while doing something he loved."

His step sons, Leon and Evan, had "so many memories" with their stepdad who they say was a "beautiful person with a wonderful heart."

Eddies, Stephen McKie's friend, continued the tribute saying: "I always knew him as Stevie he had several names, also known as Des to many people around the Bungay area.

"There was only 1 Stevie in the world and any body that ever met him will know he was the kindness, friendliest man with a wicked personality that only Stevie had.

"He will be missed by so many and can never be replaced ever. There will always be a void in my life without him, Stevie I miss our riding adventures keep riding mate one day I will catch you up. Love and miss you loads and always will."

Mr McKie's mother, Dorothy, added that he would be "greatly missed".

