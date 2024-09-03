The government has pledged to fix a special educational needs system which is "creaking at the seams following years of neglect" ahead of a debate in the House of Commons.

Newly-released figures have revealed hundreds of SEND children across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire had to wait more than six months for an education, health and care plan (EHC).

Another 51 in Hertfordshire were waiting between one and two years, while in Central Bedfordshire 47 waited as long.

The statutory requirement for local authorities to issue a plan is within 20 weeks of a request.

The government's minister for school standards Catherine McKinnell said children and their families were being "left in limbo for far too long" and that she was working to improve the support given.

On Wednesday afternoon Hitchin MP Alistair Strathern is raising the issue of SEND provision in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire at a debate in the House of Commons.

ITV News research showed nearly a third of parents (30%) have had to use the legal system to get their SEND children the right provision. Credit: PA

The figures released ahead of the debate showed that in Hertfordshire:

51 children waited between one and two years for a decision on an EHC plan, while one even waited over two years.

589 children waited between six months and a year.

847 children waited less than six months.

Meanwhile in Central Bedfordshire:

47 children waited between one and two years for a decision.

391 children waited between six months and a year.

333 waited less than six months.

Catherine McKinnell said: “These figures show that children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire are often being left in limbo for far too long.

"The system is creaking at the seams following years of neglect, and without action would only deteriorate further, given the growing number of families needing support.

“We will work as quickly as possible to ensure there is more effective early identification and support to give every child the best start in life, including by providing new online training to early educators.”

In the debate, McKinnell will say confidence in the SEND system is low, despite high needs funding increasing to over £188 million in Hertfordshire next year and to nearly £46 million in Central Bedfordshire.

In July, ITV News put a Spotlight on SEND across its national and regional news programmes, showcasing the experiences of parents who were forced to wait for years for the most basic provision, pushed to the brink of mental and financial collapse.

