Police have released CCTV images of two people they believe could help in the investigation into the murder of a dog walker.

Detectives are investigating the death of Anita Rose, a 57-year-old dog walker who was found unconscious on a rural path in Brantham, Suffolk on the morning of 24 July.

She died in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge four days later.

Since then, police have been trawling through CCTV and several people have already been found and spoken to, said officers. But there are two yet to be identified and detectives believe they could hold "key information".

Det Supt Mike Brown said: “Following our CCTV searches, house to house and witness inquiries, we have been able to narrow down who we would like to speak to in connection with Anita’s murder.

Anita Rose was described as "well known" and "loved" by her family. Credit: Suffolk Police

"It must be understood that we believe they may be able to assist us in our inquiries and [they] are not suspects in this case.

“It’s important we identify and locate these two individuals to get a better understanding of how they can assist the investigation."

Ms Rose left her home in Palfrey Heights at around 5am on Wednesday, 24 July, to take her dog for a walk.

At around 6.25am, a passer-by found her lying unconscious on a track near the Anglian Water sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane, and called an ambulance.

Police were then called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 8am.

An updated map of the route Suffolk Police believe Anita Rose took, before she was murdered. Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers initially thought she took a route that looped back to where her body was found on Rectory Lane.

After investigating her mobile phone, they now believe she turned back on Newmill Lane after reaching the river.

Police have not released information about what happened next, nor how her body got to where she was found.

Police said they looked at a tracking app on Ms Rose's phone, which revealed she reached the end of Newmill Lane by the river, then turned back up to The Street, where the app was manually stopped at 6.03am.

A nalysis showed it was normal for the app to be stopped at this point in her usual walk, police said.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw Ms Rose, or anyone suspicious, between 6am and 6.30am at the junction between Newmill Lane and The Street, to the track road near the Anglian Water sewage treatment plant near Rectory Lane.

Handout CCTV images issued by Suffolk Police of Anita Rose Credit: Suffolk Police

Detectives continue to look for Ms Rose's pink jacket, which is missing. It is a Regatta Calderdale II jacket.

They are also looking for a black wallet-style quilted phone case, with gold crown and stud detail.

Suffolk Police has had more than over statements and done 1,200 house-to-house inquiries.

Anyone who has information should contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/41580/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know