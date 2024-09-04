Play Brightcove video

Matt Hudson spoke to Anthony Lanni, who was just 15 when he knocked on Liam Gallagher's door and brazenly asked for one of his discs.

A diehard Oasis fan who was gifted one of the band's platinum discs by Liam Gallagher 27 years ago has offered to return it... in exchange for tickets to their comeback tour.

Anthony Lanni, from Stevenage, was a brazen 15-year-old when he knocked on the rockstar's door in 1997 and asked for one of his discs.

Now in his 40s, he wants to see the band perform again, but failed to secure tickets at the scramble at the weekend.

As a dad to three young children, he cannot afford the prices they are now changing hands for.

So he's offering to trade in the prized disc that was given to him at the height of Britpop.

The Oasis platinum disc given to Anthony Lanni Credit: ITV News Anglia

He recalled the moment he met the rockstar, saying: "Behind him on the wall, there were some platinum discs, so I just cheekily said. 'Hey Liam I don't suppose I could have one of those discs on the wall?'

"And he turned around and looked at the wall and looked at me and grabbed it off the wall and just passed it to me.

"And at that moment, I just thought he was going to let me look at it. But then he said 'There you go. If you don't ask you don't get.'

"And then me and my friends were just in complete shock."

Mr Lanni's meeting with Liam Gallagher featured on ITV News Anglia in 1997, with the teenager proudly showing off his disc.

At the time, he promised Liam he would never sell it and he said it was a promise he intended to keep.

Mr Lanni said: "If Liam came and said to me, 'Here's some tickets, I'll have my disc back,' I'd only only ever give it back to Liam.

"I wouldn't swap the disc for tickets to anyone else but if Liam was able to do that, it would be amazing."

Liam Gallagher's representatives have been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know