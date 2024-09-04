A teenager can be named for the first time as the killer of a man at the centre of a £20,000 Crimestoppers appeal.

Callum Taylor fatally stabbed Terry Leeks, 46, in Northlands Park in Basildon, Essex, at about 1.30am on 11 July 2021.

He admitted manslaughter last October and was sentenced later that month, but could not be named because of his involvement in another unconnected trial.

Taylor, now 19, is serving a seven-year sentence which was passed on 27 October 2023.

It concludes a lengthy investigation by Essex Police, which involved taking nearly 500 witness statements, collecting 1,370 exhibits, and viewing 150 hours of CCTV footage.

Some 17 media appeals were issued, including releasing Mr Leeks' last movements and CCTV images, a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward and an appearance on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live programme in March 2023.

Mr Leeks was seen on CCTV entering the park on his bicycle, before a confrontation with a group of three or four people.

Terry Leeks died in hospital after being stabbed in a park.

Detectives believe he had entered the park having arranged to meet someone.

Fishermen on the opposite side of the lake in the park heard a disturbance and saw Mr Leeks falling to the floor. They went to help and though paramedics took him to hospital, Mr Leeks died there.

A total of 13 people were arrested as part of the investigation, with Taylor charged with murder in February 2023.

He denied the charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Basildon Crown Court on 4 October.

A reporting restriction was placed upon the publication of Taylor’s conviction and sentencing because he was also a defendant in an burglary trial, which has now concluded.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Terry Leeks’ family and his friends. They had waited more than two years to see justice for Terry. They have described that time as ‘hell’, knowing that those responsible for his death were out in the community.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly since July 2021 to identify those involved and gather enough evidence to put them in front of a jury.

“It has been painstaking work and required a huge amount of persistence. We have relentlessly pursued Terry’s killer and carried out a huge number of inquiries to get to that point and I am pleased that work has resulted in them being held accountable, and now we are able to report on this."

Two other people charged with manslaughter - Bailey Taylor, 20, of Craylands and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons – have had the charges against them dropped as a result of Taylor’s guilty plea.

