Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Thailand after a years-long investigation into cocaine supply in the UK.

The 28-year-old man from Wickford in Essex, was arrested by Thai police in Phuket on Sunday.

It is as a result of Essex Police's investigation into the wholesale supply of cocaine across the region.

The investigation focused specifically on supply between July 2021 and May 2022. The force worked with the National Crime Agency, Royal Thai Police and Central Investigations Bureau.

Police in Thailand arrested a 28-year-old man after an investigation by Essex Police into drug gangs. Credit: Essex Police

The Essex man will be extradited to the UK.

Det Insp Yoni Adler, from the serious and organised crime unit of Essex Police, said: “We have been working closely with National Crime Agency partners and thank the Thai law enforcement agencies who made a key arrest in this case.

“It is a result of good partnership working between multiple agencies and lengthy intelligence gathering.

“My team is focused on dismantling and disrupting the organised criminal networks which lie behind and fuel the harmful trade in drugs across Essex.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know