A "wonderful mum" died after she was given too much anaesthetic by mistake at a private hospital in Cambridge, an inquest has found.

Dr Rachel Gibson, who had severe osteoarthritis, had hip replacement surgery at Spire Lea Hospital in Cambridge on April 12, 2022, according to a coroner’s report.

The 47-year-old cancer scientist was given a local anaesthetic towards the end of her procedure.

The amount of the anaesthetic, Ropivacaine, was “in excess of the recommended dose”, said Philip Barlow, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Dr Gibson suffered an unwitnessed cardiac arrest after returning to her room.

She was resuscitated and transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she was found to have sustained irreversible brain damage.

She died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on July 14 2022.

The coroner said that the “hospital in question has now introduced a system for labelling and countersigning the drug that is being given during the operation”.

He added: “However, the evidence at the inquest was that, on a national basis, there is wide variation in the way local anaesthetic is prescribed, checked and administered in this type of procedure.”

The coroner said he was writing to the President of Royal College of Anaesthetists with his concern that there was a “risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken”.

The Royal College of Anaesthetists has a duty to respond to the coroner within 56 days of the date of his report, by October 29.

Dr Gibson's husband, Cliff Gibson, described her as a “wonderful mum” and an “amazing wife”.

He said: “In her profession, Rachel cared about the process and doing everything right for her patients at all times.

“She loved her career, the industry she worked in and trusted in the medical system and those in it more than anyone.

“She went into her operation with the clear belief that it would be a success and she would be able to regain her mobility and enjoy living her life again.

“It was devastating for us as a family to learn that there is a fundamental problem with inconsistencies and ambiguities in the way anaesthetics are given to patients across the country.”

He continued: “Major changes need to be made and we will do everything we can to ensure that happens so that appalling mistakes like this never happen again.”

