The fiance of a former X Factor star died of head injuries after a fall from the top storey of a hotel, an inquest has heard.

A hearing at Northampton’s Guildhall was told further tests were pending after the death of Oliver Marmon, 33, who fell from a second-floor hotel window last month.

At the two-minute hearing on Wednesday, at which no witnesses or family were present, the assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, Hassan Shah, said Mr Marmon’s body had already been released to his family.

He was the fiance of Jaymi Hensley, a singer with boy band Union J, who appeared on the ITV show in 2012, appearing on the same series as Rylan Clark and eventual winner James Arthur. The group went on to have four top 10 hits.

The couple were due to marry this month, according to a post on Mr Hensley’s Instagram account.

Jaymi Hensley, right, and Olly Marmon, who was found dead after falling out of a hotel window. Credit: @jaymihensley/Instagram

Mr Shah told the hearing: “Mr Marmon died [on] 12 August 2024 at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough.

“The provisional cause of death is head injuries, pending further tests.

“In relation to identification I have two statements. One from a family member who confirmed identification to Det Con Chennell of Northamptonshire Police. Then a continuity statement in terms of identification from Det Con Chennell.”

Mr Shah added: “On that basis I will now adjourn the inquest to Wednesday March 12 with a provisional time estimate of two hours.”

Mr Marmon, known as Olly, and from Rushden, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the scene.

In a statement shortly after Mr Marmon’s death, his family described him as a “little ray of sunshine”.

His family said he was “beautiful both inside and out” and they were “immensely proud” of him.

His mother Julie and stepfather Steve Peacock said in a joint statement: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself.”

Police initially said they were investigating the death as murder but later confirmed the probe had been closed after the results of a forensic post-mortem examination.

Evidence gathered during the inquiry did not support the death being homicide, officers said.

