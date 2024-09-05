Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England. Presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was broadcast in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 5 September 2024

Half the candidates in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as the leader of the Conservative Party - three out of the six initial contenders - are Essex MPs.

The Witham MP and former home secretary Priti Patel was the first to be eliminated after getting the fewest votes in the first round of the election. But the North West Essex MP and shadow housing secretary Kemi Badenoch and Braintree MP and shadow home secretary James Cleverly came second and third respectively in the poll of fellow Conservative MPs on Wednesday.

The voting figures in the first round of the election to become the next leader of the Conservative Party

A further round of voting on Monday will see the slate reduced to four contenders who will then woo the party faithful at the Tory Conference next month before MPs select a final two to put to the full party membership.

The overall winner will be declared on 2 November.

There was a special debate at Westminster this week called by Norwich South MP Clive Lewis looking at the state of the health service in the East of England.

Clive Lewis MP (Lab) opens the debate on the state of the health service in the East of England at Westminster Credit: UK Parliament

He told MPs in the Westminster Hall session on Tuesday: "From dentistry deserts to sky-rocketing rates of mental health referrals and some of the worst ambulance waiting times in the country is beyond one malfunctioning organisation.

"Norwich and the wider region are experiencing a systemic crisis."

Emma Hutchinson was joined by three MPs from the East of England on the programme:

Richard Holden is the newly-elected Conservative MP for Basildon & Billericay after winning seat by just 20 votes. He is a former chairman of the Conservative Party.

Labour's Andrew Pakes beat the Conservative MP in Peterborough , Paul Bristow, by just 118 votes.

Pippa Heylings is the new-elected Liberal Democrat MP for South Cambridgeshire and has a majority of 10,461.

Joining Emma Hutchinson on Anglia Late Edition were Richard Holden MP (Con), Andrew Pakes MP (Lab) and Pippa Heylings MP (Lib Dem) Credit: ITV Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know