A record-breaking Tour De France cycling legend took on a different kind of stage this week as he teamed up with stars from the world of motorsport rallying.

Sir Mark Cavendish, 39, swapped his usual competitive terrain for the World Rally Championship's (W)10th round, based in the Greek city of Lamia.

Cavendish joined a host of WRC drivers, including eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, for a scenic bike ride through the Greek countryside before switching from two wheels to four, and becoming a passenger in Ogier’s Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid for a high-speed shakedown ride.

“That was one of the best things I’ve ever done," Cavendish said after his rally car experience.

“Seeing the best drivers in the world - not the best rally drivers - the best drivers full-stop, doing what they do was an amazing experience."

Cavendish follows in the footsteps of five time Olympic Gold-medal cyclist, Sir Chris Hoy, who tried his hand at rally driving in 2019 after retiring from competitive cycling.

“The similarities are actually striking [between rallying and cycling]," Cavendish said.

"Anyone who drives a car thinks they can drive a rally car and anyone who rides a bike thinks they can ride the Tour de France, but when you see it up close and you see what they do, it really sets the best apart.

"I think the most important thing for both rally and cycling is the fans - they are part of the stage, and they can get as close to the action as possible.

"That's what's special, that's what's humble and that's what keeps it real in these sports."

Cavendish's excitement was echoed by Ogier, who appreciated the chance to share his world with a fellow top-level athlete and equally enjoyed getting a glimpse into Cavendish's sport during their bike ride.

“It was a very enjoyable moment,” he said. “I love to share experiences with other sportspeople, especially when they are legends. It’s amazing what this guy has achieved in cycling.

“I can feel it a little bit in my legs today, but I think for [Mark] it was a little more his chest area that is pumping!”

