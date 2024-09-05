Play Brightcove video

Ashman killed 35-year-old Benjamin Wright who was cycling in Ipswich

A dangerous driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision he caused was found hiding behind a shed by police.

James Ashman, 29, paid money to a passing cyclist to flee on his bike before lying to a shop owner that his car had been stolen at knife point to evade arrest.

Ashman, of Lower Harlings in Shotley Gate appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 years.

Ashman was found hiding behind a garden shed to evade arrest. Credit: ITV Anglia

On 12 October 2022, Ashman was driving a blue Audi S3 in Vernon Street at 60mph, double the speed limit.

Shortly before 10pm, the Audi hit a cyclist, knocking him in front of a grey Volkswagen Golf. The Audi then collided with a Skoda.

The cyclist, named as 35-year-old Benjamin Wright from the Ipswich area, died at the scene.

Ashman was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in October last year. He was found guilty at trial and received a 14-year sentence.

Following his arrest, officers found a large quantity of cannabis and £5,000 in cash. Ashman was further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, along with a second man – Alfie Hedges, 27, of Collimer Close in Chelmondiston.

The pair pleaded guilty with Ashman sentenced to a 12-month sentence to run consecutively to the 14-year sentence.

Hedges was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, a community order of 80 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £500 costs.

