Police are searching for a wanted man who was spotted with a firearm, after he was able to escape from a day-long stand-off and go on the run.

Officers were called to Marsham in Norfolk on Tuesday evening, after reports that a woman had been assaulted and concerns for the safety of a man living there.

Thomas Daniels-Poulis was inside the property "and seen holding a firearm while behaving in a threatening manner" when officers arrived in Norwich Road at about 7.15pm.

Armed officers, trained negotiators, polices drones and dogs were sent to the scene, where they remained until officers were able to get into the property safely.

When firearms officers and drones searched the property and its outbuildings, they found two air rifles and a crossbow just before 6pm on Wednesday.

However, Daniels-Poulis was not inside the property, said police.

He remains outstanding and is wanted in connection with assault and other offences.

The 30-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall and with dark brown hair.

Nobody was injured in the police operation and officers believe it to be an isolated incident.

However, the public are being warned not to approach Daniels-Poulis and to call 999 if they see him, quoting reference 407 of 3 September 2024.

