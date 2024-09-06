A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, after police launched an appeal for his whereabouts.

Thomas Daniels-Poulis, 30, was arrested in the West Midlands last night after a police search lasting two days.

It follows an incident on Tuesday evening, when officers were called to Norwich Road, Marsham in Norfolk at around 7.15pm, after concerns for the safety of someone living there.

A woman in her 50s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and police say both will be returned to Norfolk for questioning.

