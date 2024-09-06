A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man "with a heart bigger than Ipswich".

Charlie Greaves, 25, from Ipswich died the day after an assault in Undercliff Road West on Saturday 10 August.

A post-mortem examination indicated the cause of death as being a traumatic head injury, said Suffolk Police.

On 12 August, officers arrested Daniel Martin, 28, of Felix Road, Felixstowe, on suspicion of murder. On Thursday, he was charged.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody, to reappear on December 16.

Following his death, Mr Greaves' family paid tribute to him as someone who "would talk to anyone and everyone".

They added: "He made an impact on the lives of everyone he met. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses.

This includes anyone with CCTV or a video doorbell between Ranelagh road and Undercliff Road West, or who may have been driving in the area between 8.30pm and 9.20pm on 10 August with a dash camera.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know